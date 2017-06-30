NASA Missions and the American Flag
NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson prepares for her eighth spacewalk inside the U.S. Quest Airlock with the American flag displayed prominently and proudly on her spacesuit. On Election Day 2016, the United States flag waved proudly outside the window of the cupola on the International Space Station to celebrate the vote for astronauts in space.
