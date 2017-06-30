Why the long-running July 4th fireworks tradition off Torrance Beach came to an end
A campaign to carry on a privately financed Fourth of July fireworks show off Torrance Beach fizzled this year, but organizers are eager to revive the popular display in 2018. After she died in 2016 at 95 years old, however, the Briles family made that year's show the last.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game
|Jun 26
|secret Asian man
|1
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Jun 25
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|121
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Jun 25
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|88
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Jun 22
|Human
|219
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|Jun 22
|secret Asian man
|3
|Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In...
|Jun 17
|hey hey hay
|3
|South LA gang leader blamed for 2 decades of vi...
|Jun 15
|double foodie doggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC