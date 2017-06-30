Why the long-running July 4th firewor...

Why the long-running July 4th fireworks tradition off Torrance Beach came to an end

A campaign to carry on a privately financed Fourth of July fireworks show off Torrance Beach fizzled this year, but organizers are eager to revive the popular display in 2018. After she died in 2016 at 95 years old, however, the Briles family made that year's show the last.

