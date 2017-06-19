Where The Teen Jobs Aren't

Where The Teen Jobs Aren't

Thursday Jun 15

Where have all the jobs for teens in America gone? That's a question that was just asked in Redondo Beach, California on 6 June 2017: While it may have been a rite of passage for previous generations, but more and more teenagers are spurring summer jobs for more schooling, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Traditionally, July is the month with the highest teen employment participation rate because school is out of session, are many sports and extracurricular activities, but the number has been decreasing dramatically in recent years.

