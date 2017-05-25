Two die from heat in sweltering California: Reports

The hot noonday sun shines through power lines as steam cloud rises from the AES Corporation natural gas powered electric plant in Redondo Beach, California. LOS ANGELES: Two people have died from heat-related illnesses in California, local media reported on Wednesday, as the Southwest U.S. bakes under triple-digit temperatures that have shattered records, driven residents indoors and cancelled airline flights.

