Two die from heat in sweltering California: Reports
The hot noonday sun shines through power lines as steam cloud rises from the AES Corporation natural gas powered electric plant in Redondo Beach, California. LOS ANGELES: Two people have died from heat-related illnesses in California, local media reported on Wednesday, as the Southwest U.S. bakes under triple-digit temperatures that have shattered records, driven residents indoors and cancelled airline flights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In...
|Jun 17
|hey hey hay
|3
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|Jun 17
|hey hey hay
|1
|South LA gang leader blamed for 2 decades of vi...
|Jun 15
|double foodie doggie
|1
|Arraignment today for stabbing suspect involved... (Mar '08)
|Jun 13
|WhipitthrutheGlass
|72
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Jun 13
|INGLEWOOD LANES
|26
|Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes
|Jun 13
|WILDCATS BOWLING ...
|28
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Jun 13
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|120
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC