South Bay LGBT Center to take to the streets in Unity, Pride and Equality March
Days after a gunman killed dozens of people at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, a group of young adults gathered at the South Bay LGBT Center in Torrance to process the massacre. Behind the walls of an unassuming storefront in a tiny strip mall near El Camino College, the emotionally shaken teens and twentysomethings let out their grief, shared their fears and grappled with whether or not to attend the coming L.A. Pride festival.
