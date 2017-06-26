Redondo Beach woman gets dying wish a...

Redondo Beach woman gets dying wish a " seeing son graduate from Downey fire academy

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Terminally ill Susan Safina of Redondo Beach pins a badge on her son, Christian Safina, 26, as he graduates from the Downey fire academy on Friday. The Downey Fire Department made it possible by providing an ambulance to pick her up and bring her to the ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game 1 hr secret Asian man 1
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Sun INGLEWOOD LANES B... 121
Review: Inglewood Lanes Sun INGLEWOOD LANES B... 88
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Jun 22 Human 219
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... Jun 22 secret Asian man 3
News Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In... Jun 17 hey hey hay 3
News South LA gang leader blamed for 2 decades of vi... Jun 15 double foodie doggie 1
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 26 at 9:27AM PDT

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,028 • Total comments across all topics: 282,051,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC