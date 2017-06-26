Redondo Beach woman gets dying wish a " seeing son graduate from Downey fire academy
Terminally ill Susan Safina of Redondo Beach pins a badge on her son, Christian Safina, 26, as he graduates from the Downey fire academy on Friday. The Downey Fire Department made it possible by providing an ambulance to pick her up and bring her to the ceremony.
