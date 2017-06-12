Redondo Beach Unified OKs classroom a...

Redondo Beach Unified OKs classroom air conditioning at 5 schools

Thursday Jun 8

When students head back to five Redondo Beach elementary campuses next school year, they'll have something to look forward to in the scorching hot days of early fall. District officials this week approved a plan to install air conditioning units in every classroom at Alta Vista, Beryl Heights, Birney, Madison and Washington elementary schools over the summer.

Redondo Beach, CA

