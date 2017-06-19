Redondo Beach strips Chamber of Comme...

Redondo Beach strips Chamber of Commerce funding in new city budget

Redondo Beach leaders approved a nearly $126.8 million budget early Wednesday, cutting Chamber of Commerce funding that has sparked controversy , but setting aside $150,000 for future efforts to market the city to tourists. At the end of a lengthy meeting that went past midnight, the council voted 3-2 on a revised version of a proposed $87.8 million spending plan and $57.3 million capital improvement plan, precisely balancing the budget and maintaining a healthy general fund reserve of $7.3 million.

