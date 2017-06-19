Redondo Beach strips Chamber of Commerce funding in new city budget
Redondo Beach leaders approved a nearly $126.8 million budget early Wednesday, cutting Chamber of Commerce funding that has sparked controversy , but setting aside $150,000 for future efforts to market the city to tourists. At the end of a lengthy meeting that went past midnight, the council voted 3-2 on a revised version of a proposed $87.8 million spending plan and $57.3 million capital improvement plan, precisely balancing the budget and maintaining a healthy general fund reserve of $7.3 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|18 hr
|Human
|219
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|21 hr
|secret Asian man
|3
|Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In...
|Jun 17
|hey hey hay
|3
|South LA gang leader blamed for 2 decades of vi...
|Jun 15
|double foodie doggie
|1
|Arraignment today for stabbing suspect involved... (Mar '08)
|Jun 13
|WhipitthrutheGlass
|72
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Jun 13
|INGLEWOOD LANES
|26
|Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes
|Jun 13
|WILDCATS BOWLING ...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC