Redondo Beach City Council stalls boat launch ramp application

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Months after approving controversial plans for a boat launch ramp in King Harbor, the new Redondo Beach City Council has moved to revisit the decision. In a split vote that came after midnight Tuesday - with one member absent, shifting the balance of power - the council decided to hold off on completing an application to the California Coastal Commission to build the facility on Mole B, a man-made outcropping at the end of Marina Way.

