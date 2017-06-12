Redondo Beach City Council stalls boat launch ramp application
Months after approving controversial plans for a boat launch ramp in King Harbor, the new Redondo Beach City Council has moved to revisit the decision. In a split vote that came after midnight Tuesday - with one member absent, shifting the balance of power - the council decided to hold off on completing an application to the California Coastal Commission to build the facility on Mole B, a man-made outcropping at the end of Marina Way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In...
|Sat
|hey hey hay
|3
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|Sat
|hey hey hay
|1
|South LA gang leader blamed for 2 decades of vi...
|Jun 15
|double foodie doggie
|1
|Arraignment today for stabbing suspect involved... (Mar '08)
|Jun 13
|WhipitthrutheGlass
|72
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Jun 13
|INGLEWOOD LANES
|26
|Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes
|Jun 13
|WILDCATS BOWLING ...
|28
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Jun 13
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|120
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC