North Redondo Beach Goodwill to reopen with hidden freebies

The aesthetically updated retail store and donation center at 2318 Artesia Blvd. will open at 9 a.m. Friday after an 8 a.m. grand reopening ceremony. On Friday and Saturday, 100 free items will be hidden throughout the aisles and customers will be given $5 coupons for every $50 they spend.

