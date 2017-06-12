Man killed by police in Wilmington reportedly had toy gun

A man who was shot and killed by police in Wilmington following a report of a man with a gun was identified Friday as transient with several recent arrests in Redondo Beach. Eric Rivera, 20, who last showed an address in Lomita, was killed about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the confrontation with Los Angeles police officers in the 1100 block of North Wilmington Boulevard, authorities said.

