Man killed by police in Wilmington reportedly had toy gun
A man who was shot and killed by police in Wilmington following a report of a man with a gun was identified Friday as transient with several recent arrests in Redondo Beach. Eric Rivera, 20, who last showed an address in Lomita, was killed about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the confrontation with Los Angeles police officers in the 1100 block of North Wilmington Boulevard, authorities said.
