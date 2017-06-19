Malicious Tree Planting Is a Slow, Ex...

Malicious Tree Planting Is a Slow, Expensive Way to Exact Revenge

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Slate Magazine

People seem particularly spiteful these days - perhaps that's why a riveting tale of tree-based revenge has taken the internet by a storm this week. An epic Reddit rant from an aging arborist from Redondo Beach, California, related a harrowing tale of municipal government gone awry: Three years ago today, the city council of Redondo Beach, California ordered the death of my 30-year-old pepper tree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slate Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) 3 hr Human 219
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... 6 hr secret Asian man 3
News Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In... Jun 17 hey hey hay 3
News South LA gang leader blamed for 2 decades of vi... Jun 15 double foodie doggie 1
News Arraignment today for stabbing suspect involved... (Mar '08) Jun 13 WhipitthrutheGlass 72
Review: Inglewood Lanes Jun 13 INGLEWOOD LANES 26
Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes Jun 13 WILDCATS BOWLING ... 28
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at June 22 at 11:27AM PDT

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,706 • Total comments across all topics: 281,951,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC