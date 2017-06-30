King Harbor Brewing in Redondo Beach boiling up craft beer reminiscent of marijuana
Is the logical evolution of the rapidly growing craft beer and recently legalized marijuana industries a convergence that could provide a potent pint of liquid pot? You might think so after tasting King Harbor Brewing Co.' s Lupulin IPA, a dank, juicy, intense India Pale Ale that threatens to overwhelm the taste buds with a redolent, almost piquant, fruit-forward richness that's devoid of bitterness.
