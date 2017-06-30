Indiana couplea s abandoned luggage s...

Indiana couplea s abandoned luggage sparks Manhattan Village mall scare

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

A couple of Hoosiers traveling through Manhattan Beach sparked a scare and forced the evacuation of the Manhattan Village mall when they left their luggage behind at a restaurant. The Indiana couple had lunch at Chili's , but left their luggage behind and walked away about 12:45 p.m. A server got their attention to say they'd forgotten it, but they didn't show much concern and walked away, Manhattan Beach police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) 3 hr Human 220
News Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game Jun 26 secret Asian man 1
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Jun 25 INGLEWOOD LANES B... 121
Review: Inglewood Lanes Jun 25 INGLEWOOD LANES B... 88
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... Jun 22 secret Asian man 3
News Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In... Jun 17 hey hey hay 3
News South LA gang leader blamed for 2 decades of vi... Jun 15 double foodie doggie 1
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Supreme Court
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,746 • Total comments across all topics: 282,163,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC