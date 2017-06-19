How free Torrance arts festival hopes to put the South Bay on artistic map
The South Bay Festival of the Arts will bring artists from all over the South Bay together June 24th in Torrance. Performers, a wide array of art displays, food and drink will be available to visitors at the free event.
