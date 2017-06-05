Hermosa, Manhattan, Redondo police ca...

Hermosa, Manhattan, Redondo police carry torch for Special Olympics

Monday Jun 5

Police from Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach ran through their respective cities carrying the Special Olympics Torch on Monday. Over 1,000 athletes will compete in the Special Olympics on Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11 at California State University Long Beach The Hermosa Beach Police Department's new , electric Zero motorcycle accelerates from zero to 60 miles per hour in under four seconds, which is faster than a Corvette.

