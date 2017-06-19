Heard the one about the vengeful arborist who planted giant trees in Redondo Beach? Viral hoax
No, a vengeful arborist did not secretly plant 127 redwoods and sequoias in Redondo Beach to get back at the city for ordering the removal of a beloved pepper tree. But former Mayor Steve Aspel, whose front yard was targeted in the amusing tall tale that went viral online this week, says he wouldn't mind one.
