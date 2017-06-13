Federal agents searching Sovereign He...

Federal agents searching Sovereign Health in San Clemente

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: The Wave

Timmy Solomon expresses frustration during a one-on-one therapy session at his IOP, or Intensive Outpatient Program, in Redondo Beach. During a recent 90-day period Solomon was in and out of rehab or sober living centers several times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South LA gang leader blamed for 2 decades of vi... Thu double foodie doggie 1
News Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In... Thu lakers thru and thru 2
News Arraignment today for stabbing suspect involved... (Mar '08) Jun 13 WhipitthrutheGlass 72
Review: Inglewood Lanes Jun 13 INGLEWOOD LANES 26
Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes Jun 13 WILDCATS BOWLING ... 28
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Jun 13 INGLEWOOD LANES B... 120
Review: Round Table Pizza Jun 13 ROUND TABLE PIZZA 40
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 17 at 4:16AM PDT

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,788 • Total comments across all topics: 281,816,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC