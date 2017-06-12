CenterCal files new lawsuit against Redondo Beach for records

The developer behind an embattled makeover of the Redondo Beach waterfront has filed another lawsuit against the city, this time accusing officials of withholding records belonging to the mayor and a former councilman, who both oppose the project. The city has deliberately delayed handing over waterfront-related documents “in the possession, custody or control” of Mayor Bill Brand and former District 4 Councilman Stephen Sammarco, according to the complaint filed May 30 by Redondo Beach Waterfront LLC, a subsidiary of CenterCal Properties.

