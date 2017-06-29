CenterCal files $15 million federal lawsuit over Redondo Beach waterfront project
The developer waging a legal battle to push ahead with a massive makeover of the Redondo Beach waterfront is suing the city in federal court for $15 million. Redondo Beach Waterfront LLC, a subsidiary of CenterCal Properties, filed a 30-page complaint Friday in U.S. District Court alleging deprivation of due process and breach of contract.
