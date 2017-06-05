BYU wins its 5th West Coast Conferenc...

BYU wins its 5th West Coast Conference Commissioner's Cup in 6 years since joining

The school announced the win Thursday, with trophies and the cup presented to BYU officials Wednesday at the WCC Honors Dinner held in Redondo Beach, California. The men's all-sport, women's all-sport and overall cup represents points awarded throughout the year for conference titles and how schools finish in the standings.

