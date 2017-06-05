Beach Schools - Redondo Ed Foundation

Beach Schools - Redondo Ed Foundation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Easy Reader News

Members and friends of the the South Bay Boardriders Club filled the Hermosa Beach Community Theater for the club's annual Big Wave Challenge Awards night on Wednesday, May 24. Nominees Flavio Pirez, Angel Luhrsen, Tracey Meistrell Alex Gray and Trevor LaShure were called to the stage. "The best part of the ride was the view when I looked up."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes 8 hr jhusterrandservices 27
Redondo Beach & Lawndale one city? Jun 7 CalyPsyD 1
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... Jun 6 Yaya 1
Review: Inglewood Lanes Jun 6 INGLEWOOD LANES 22
News JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09) Jun 1 PHD2184 13
News Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09) May 22 parand 4
my-horny-bananna.tumblr.com May 22 unbelievable 1
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,643,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC