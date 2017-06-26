AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCQB: AXIM) Ta...

AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCQB: AXIM) Takes on Opioid Epidemic with New Patent -- SECFilings.com

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: World News Report

The company aims to provide these cannabinoids in microencapsulated form, which may improve its chewing gum's taste, prevent binding with the gum's base, control release during mastication , and further improve the bioavailability of the cannabinoids once entering the gastrointestinal tract. Opioid addiction is often chemically treated using a combination of two approaches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game 10 hr secret Asian man 1
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Sun INGLEWOOD LANES B... 121
Review: Inglewood Lanes Sun INGLEWOOD LANES B... 88
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Jun 22 Human 219
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... Jun 22 secret Asian man 3
News Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In... Jun 17 hey hey hay 3
News South LA gang leader blamed for 2 decades of vi... Jun 15 double foodie doggie 1
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,090 • Total comments across all topics: 282,060,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC