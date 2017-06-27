Astro Aerospace delivers mission critical capability for NASA's Webb Telescope
Northrop Grumman reached another major milestone for NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, with the delivery of the mid-boom assemblies. The graphite-epoxy assemblies were designed, built, and tested by Astro Aerospace, a Northrop Grumman business.
