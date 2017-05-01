WWE legend X-Pac busted at LAX with meth and marijuana

Pac, real name Sean Waltman, was arrested Saturday on charge of possession with intent to sell after drug-sniffing dog detected narcotics in luggage He bonded out Sunday and appeared on The Tomorrow Show the next day to reassure fans he has not relapsed Waltman had been in on-again, off-again relationship with fellow WWE wrestler Chyna, who died of a drug overdose in April 2016, aged 46 Former WWE star X-Pac was busted by US Customs officials at Los Angeles International Airport over the weekend after he was found to be in possession of large quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana.

