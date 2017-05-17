WalkAbout invites pedestrians to get to know North Redondo Beach businesses
This weekend, businesses in North Redondo Beach are opening their doors to a procession of pedestrians for a family-friendly event promoting exercise and shopping local. The fourth annual WalkAbout kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, taking walkers along a 2.8-mile circuit of businesses on Artesia Boulevard that will offer tastings, discounts, entertainment and prizes until 2 p.m. The route runs in a loop from the South Bay Galleria to Aviation Boulevard.
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|15 hr
|Jo Ann
|40
|Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R...
|Tue
|susc99
|1
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|May 12
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|119
|Torrance Music Thread (Apr '14)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|8
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|May 5
|cindylu626
|73
|Incarceration nation: What it's really like whe...
|Dec '16
|concerned res
|1
|Redondo Beach to consider allowing dogs in new ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fill
|1
