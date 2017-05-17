WalkAbout invites pedestrians to get to know North Redondo Beach businesses

This weekend, businesses in North Redondo Beach are opening their doors to a procession of pedestrians for a family-friendly event promoting exercise and shopping local. The fourth annual WalkAbout kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, taking walkers along a 2.8-mile circuit of businesses on Artesia Boulevard that will offer tastings, discounts, entertainment and prizes until 2 p.m. The route runs in a loop from the South Bay Galleria to Aviation Boulevard.

