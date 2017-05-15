Tee Martin's 13-Year-Old QB Son Gets ...

Tee Martin's 13-Year-Old QB Son Gets Scholarship Offer from Lane Kiffin

Tee Martin 's 13-year-old son seems to be following in his father's footsteps -- the 7th grader just got his first college scholarship offer ... courtesy of Lane Kiffin . Of course, Tee was a stud QB back at the University of Tennessee -- leading the Vols to a BCS National Championship in 1998.

