Redondo Beach waterfront project head...

Redondo Beach waterfront project heads to Coastal Commission

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Two months after Redondo Beach voters handily passed a ballot measure designed to halt a massive makeover of the city's waterfront, challenges to the $400 million project and a planned boat launch ramp will have their first hearing at the California Coastal Commission this week. When the matter goes before commissioners on Friday, the final day of their May meeting at the San Diego County Board of Supervisors chambers, they will merely decide whether to take up appeals from slow-growth activists, agreeing or disagreeing with agency staff that a long list of “substantial issues” exist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 19 min INGLEWOOD LANES B... 105
Torrance Music Thread (Apr '14) Thu Musikologist 8
News Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10) Wed Jo Deo 123
Contemporary Furniture in the Los Angeles Area May 5 contemporarylifes... 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) May 5 cindylu626 73
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) May 4 Human 218
News 4 charged in Torrance parks kickback scheme (Oct '08) May 3 John Warren 216
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 12 at 9:50AM PDT

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,334 • Total comments across all topics: 280,963,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC