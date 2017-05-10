Redondo Beach waterfront project heads to Coastal Commission
Two months after Redondo Beach voters handily passed a ballot measure designed to halt a massive makeover of the city's waterfront, challenges to the $400 million project and a planned boat launch ramp will have their first hearing at the California Coastal Commission this week. When the matter goes before commissioners on Friday, the final day of their May meeting at the San Diego County Board of Supervisors chambers, they will merely decide whether to take up appeals from slow-growth activists, agreeing or disagreeing with agency staff that a long list of “substantial issues” exist.
