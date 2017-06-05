Redondo Beach sends waterfront Measur...

Redondo Beach sends waterfront Measure C to the Coastal Commission

Wednesday May 24 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Almost three months since Redondo Beach voters approved a ballot initiative taking aim at a massive makeover of the waterfront, the measure is finally headed to the California Coastal Commission. On Tuesday, six weeks after slow-growth activists insisted Measure C does not need certification from state regulators, they urged the City Council to pass a resolution seeking just that.

