On Local Government: A termination offense in Redondo Beach? [OPINION]
The 7th Annual Dig for Jimmy and Doug Surf and Turf contest attracted over 100 competitors, of all ages, for what is believed to be the world's only surf and volleyball contest. The California Coastal Commission met last Friday and determined that there were "substantial issues" with the coastal permits regarding the CenterCal project in King Harbor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09)
|Mon
|parand
|4
|my-horny-bananna.tumblr.com
|May 22
|unbelievable
|1
|Old 1970-1980s El Porto seafood restaurant wher...
|May 21
|Miles
|1
|Maxine the Tard Waters
|May 20
|Nasty Wig Waters
|1
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|May 17
|Jo Ann
|40
|Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R...
|May 16
|susc99
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|May 5
|cindylu626
|73
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC