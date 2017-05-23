Nils Nehrenheim ousts Martha Barbee in Redondo Beach District 1 runoff election
Redondo Beach City Council 1st District candidate Nils Nehrenheim accepts congratulations from supporters at Samba Brazilian Steakhouse after the results were in for his runoff election against incumbent Martha Barbee. Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09)
|Mon
|parand
|4
|my-horny-bananna.tumblr.com
|Mon
|unbelievable
|1
|Old 1970-1980s El Porto seafood restaurant wher...
|May 21
|Miles
|1
|Maxine the Tard Waters
|May 20
|Nasty Wig Waters
|1
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|May 17
|Jo Ann
|40
|Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R...
|May 16
|susc99
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|May 5
|cindylu626
|73
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC