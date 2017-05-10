New, returning athletes to compete in...

New, returning athletes to compete in 13th Annual Redondo Triathlon

Wednesday May 10

Celebrating its 13th year, the Redondo Beach Triathlon has become and family-oriented event that includes a mixture of athletes, from the next generation of triathletes to weekend warriors and elite performers. Race Directors Rick and Connie Crump note that the triathlon is the only event that races on the pier.

