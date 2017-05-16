Needle Exchange: a DJ Questionnaire w...

Needle Exchange: a DJ Questionnaire with DJ Sesqui

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Willamette Week

Well, after months of getting my mixes right, I threw a house party in '93 at my residence in Redondo Beach, Calif. I was involved in this little scene called the Goodlife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old 1970-1980s El Porto seafood restaurant wher... 16 hr Miles 1
Maxine the Tard Waters Sat Nasty Wig Waters 1
Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09) May 17 Jo Ann 40
News Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R... May 16 susc99 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) May 5 cindylu626 73
News Incarceration nation: What it's really like whe... Dec '16 concerned res 1
News Redondo Beach to consider allowing dogs in new ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fill 1
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,559 • Total comments across all topics: 281,194,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC