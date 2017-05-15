Lane Kiffin, Florida Atlantic offer 13-year-old California quarterback
New Florida Atlantic University head football coach Lane Kiffin takes the field for his first spring game at FAU. 4/22/17.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|33 min
|Jo Ann
|40
|Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R...
|12 hr
|susc99
|1
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|May 12
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|119
|Torrance Music Thread (Apr '14)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|8
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|May 5
|cindylu626
|73
|Incarceration nation: What it's really like whe...
|Dec '16
|concerned res
|1
|Redondo Beach to consider allowing dogs in new ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC