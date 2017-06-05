Honda Donates Africa Twin Motorcycles to Southern California Police Department
Redondo PD considered the more-agile and lighter weight ADV platform might make the Africa Twin a more suitable motorcycle for police work. American Honda donated two Africa Twin adventure motorcycles to the Redondo Beach Police Department recently during a ceremony at the company's North American headquarters in Torrance, California.
