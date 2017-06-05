Honda Donates Africa Twin Motorcycles...

Honda Donates Africa Twin Motorcycles to Southern California Police Department

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Motorcyclist Magazine

Redondo PD considered the more-agile and lighter weight ADV platform might make the Africa Twin a more suitable motorcycle for police work. American Honda donated two Africa Twin adventure motorcycles to the Redondo Beach Police Department recently during a ceremony at the company's North American headquarters in Torrance, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorcyclist Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes Wed BOWLING WITH LINDA 26
Redondo Beach & Lawndale one city? Wed CalyPsyD 1
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... Jun 6 Yaya 1
Review: Inglewood Lanes Jun 6 INGLEWOOD LANES 22
News JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09) Jun 1 PHD2184 13
News Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09) May 22 parand 4
my-horny-bananna.tumblr.com May 22 unbelievable 1
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,353 • Total comments across all topics: 281,616,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC