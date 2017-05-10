Homewood Suites by Hilton Opens New Hotel in Redondo Beach
Offering 184 new suites, the hotel complements Los Angeles' growing need for overnight accommodations, as total visitors increased by 2.2 percent with 30.2 billion visitors* in the last recorded year. "Homewood Suites by Hilton Los Angeles Redondo Beach puts our guests in a great location and offers tremendous value-added amenities and conveniences that appeal to extended-stay or overnight travelers who want to be comfortable and cost-conscious," said Adrian Kurre, global head, Homewood Suites by Hilton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|117
|Torrance Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Thu
|Musikologist
|8
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|May 10
|Jo Deo
|123
|Contemporary Furniture in the Los Angeles Area
|May 5
|contemporarylifes...
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|May 5
|cindylu626
|73
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|May 4
|Human
|218
|4 charged in Torrance parks kickback scheme (Oct '08)
|May 3
|John Warren
|216
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC