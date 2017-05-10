Homewood Suites by Hilton Opens New H...

Homewood Suites by Hilton Opens New Hotel in Redondo Beach

Tuesday May 9

Offering 184 new suites, the hotel complements Los Angeles' growing need for overnight accommodations, as total visitors increased by 2.2 percent with 30.2 billion visitors* in the last recorded year. "Homewood Suites by Hilton Los Angeles Redondo Beach puts our guests in a great location and offers tremendous value-added amenities and conveniences that appeal to extended-stay or overnight travelers who want to be comfortable and cost-conscious," said Adrian Kurre, global head, Homewood Suites by Hilton.

