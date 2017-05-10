Endorsements: Our recommendations for...

Endorsements: Our recommendations for Tuesdaya s L.A., Redondo Beach elections

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: LA Daily News

Voters in Los Angeles and Redondo Beach face choices that could make big differences for residents and visitors, including pivotal City Council and school board elections and a ballot measure that may effect trust in the police. Here are the editorial board's recommendations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 23 hr INGLEWOOD LANES B... 119
Torrance Music Thread (Apr '14) May 11 Musikologist 8
News Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10) May 10 Jo Deo 123
Contemporary Furniture in the Los Angeles Area May 5 contemporarylifes... 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) May 5 cindylu626 73
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) May 4 Human 218
News 4 charged in Torrance parks kickback scheme (Oct '08) May 3 John Warren 216
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 13 at 6:38PM PDT

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Pope Francis
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,714 • Total comments across all topics: 280,994,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC