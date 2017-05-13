Donations sought for July 4th firewor...

Donations sought for July 4th fireworks to continue annual Torrance Beach display

Sunday May 7 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Rick Bender and his wife, Carri, have enjoyed the Fourth of July fireworks show off the coast of Torrance Beach since moving to the Palos Verdes Peninsula in 2003. The private display off a barge nestled in the southernmost part of Santa Monica Bay has gained a degree of nostalgia over the years in part because it was funded by a wealthy benefactor who largely preferred to remain unacknowledged.

