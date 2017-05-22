Disney, Pixar hire BYU students who earned another student Emmy nomination for animation
Connor and Emma Gillette married days after they and the rest of their team of BYU students submitted their senior year project, an animated film that has earned a student Emmy nomination. Connor directed "Taijitu" and Emma was the art director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|my-horny-bananna.tumblr.com
|9 hr
|unbelievable
|1
|Old 1970-1980s El Porto seafood restaurant wher...
|Sun
|Miles
|1
|Maxine the Tard Waters
|May 20
|Nasty Wig Waters
|1
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|May 17
|Jo Ann
|40
|Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R...
|May 16
|susc99
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|May 5
|cindylu626
|73
|Incarceration nation: What it's really like whe...
|Dec '16
|concerned res
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC