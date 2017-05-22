Disney, Pixar hire BYU students who e...

Disney, Pixar hire BYU students who earned another student Emmy nomination for animation

Connor and Emma Gillette married days after they and the rest of their team of BYU students submitted their senior year project, an animated film that has earned a student Emmy nomination. Connor directed "Taijitu" and Emma was the art director.

