Coastal Commission takes up challenges to controversial Redondo Beach waterfront project

In a win for slow-growth activists in Redondo Beach, the California Coastal Commission on Friday unanimously agreed to take up their challenges to a massive revitalization of the city's waterfront. At a hearing during the last day of their May meeting in San Diego, the state regulators agreed with agency staff that the approved $400 million waterfront project and plans for a boat launch ramp in King Harbor raise a long list of “substantial issues” that need closer review.

