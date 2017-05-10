Coast Guard searching for possible downed aircraft in Redondo Beach
REDONDO BEACH >> The Coast Guard is investigating reports Saturday of a possible downed aircraft approximately two miles north of the Redondo Beach Harbor. At 11:45 a.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach received an emergency notification for assistance coming from an aircraft's emergency location transmitter beacon, the Coast Guard reported.
