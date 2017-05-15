Balance of power at stake in Redondo Beach District 1 runoff

Balance of power at stake in Redondo ...

This week, voters in South Redondo Beach will decide a heated City Council race between an activist leading the fight against a $400 million waterfront makeover and an incumbent pushing for its success. A lot has happened since Nils Nehrenheim and Councilwoman Martha Barbee advanced to Tuesday's runoff contest to represent District 1, which stretches south of Torrance Boulevard and takes in the Riviera Village.

