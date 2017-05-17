350 Stationary Bikes: Tour de Pier
The pedal-in-place fundraiser returns to help support a trio of important organizations on Sunday, May 21 in Manhattan Beach. If you've ever toodled near Manhattan Beach Pier on a bicycle, something pretty easy-to-predict likely happened: You, and the bike you were on, moved forward with every push of the pedal.
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Jo Ann
|40
|Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R...
|Tue
|susc99
|1
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|May 12
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|119
|Torrance Music Thread (Apr '14)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|8
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|May 5
|cindylu626
|73
|Incarceration nation: What it's really like whe...
|Dec '16
|concerned res
|1
|Redondo Beach to consider allowing dogs in new ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fill
|1
