See what Redondo Beach is doing to celebrate its 125th birthday
Redondo Beach is turning 125 in style on Saturday, with hundreds of classic cars, historical exhibits, a lineup of guest speakers and a collaborative display of memories. It's all part of a birthday bash planned by the city's Historical Commission and the Redondo Beach Historical Society and sponsored by the South Bay Credit Union.
