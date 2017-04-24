Rep. Ted Lieu town hall turns raucous when Trump supporters show up
As Rep. Ted Lieu holds a town hall meeting, Redondo police officer try to keep order between both sides in Redondo Beach, CA on Monday, April 24, 2017. The venue was filled primarily with his supporters, but a few vocal conservatives did their best to try to disrupt the gathering.
