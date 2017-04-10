Redondo Beach mulls next steps for Measure C, waterfront development
But officials have sent the state agency copies of Measure C and the results of the heated March 7 election, putting the ball in its court. At Tuesday's City Council meeting, City Attorney Mike Webb stuffed six envelopes addressed to the Coastal Commission with the text of Measure C - which dramatically downsizes new development in the harbor - and results showing it passed with 57.1 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wendy's
|18 hr
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|20
|Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D...
|Tue
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Review: CVS Pharmacy
|Apr 10
|CVS PHARMACY INGL...
|20
|Review: Pizza Ranch
|Apr 9
|PIZZA RANCH INGLE...
|41
|Review: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar
|Apr 9
|APPLEBEES INGLEWOOD
|40
|Review: The Forum
|Apr 8
|INGLEWOOD FORUM
|3
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC