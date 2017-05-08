Redondo Beach fire union under scrutiny during reorganization
Faced with an ongoing criminal investigation against its former president, the union representing Redondo Beach firefighters has brought in national representatives to oversee a special election appointing new board members. The entire board of the Redondo Beach Firefighters Association resigned two weeks ago following public revelations of an alleged theft of more than $19,000 from the union's funds by former President Bradley Sweatt from 2013 to 2016.
