Police chase stolen pool supply truck...

Police chase stolen pool supply truck through Torrance, arrest suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: The Daily Breeze

A man suspected of stealing a pool supply truck Monday afternoon in Redondo Beach led authorities on a short pursuit through Torrance before he was taken into custody in Harbor Gateway, police said. The unidentified man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and evading police at the end of the chase on Torrance Boulevard and Denker Avenue near the Torrance border, said Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Carson official, 2 others charged (Jan '09) 3 hr Fahey Riot 52
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 11 hr INGLEWOOD LANES B... 38
News Gardena police seek leads in 2002 slaying (Dec '09) 11 hr Torrance friend 5
City of Inglewood Apr 24 INGLEWOOD CALIFORNIA 2
Review: McDonald's Apr 24 MCDONALDS INGLEWOOD 3
Review: Chervon Gas Station Apr 24 CHERVON INGLEWOOD 3
Review: Hollywood Park at Los Angeles Rams Stadium Apr 24 LOS ANGELES CHARG... 6
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at April 28 at 1:50AM PDT

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,388 • Total comments across all topics: 280,614,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC