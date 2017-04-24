Police chase stolen pool supply truck through Torrance, arrest suspect
A man suspected of stealing a pool supply truck Monday afternoon in Redondo Beach led authorities on a short pursuit through Torrance before he was taken into custody in Harbor Gateway, police said. The unidentified man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and evading police at the end of the chase on Torrance Boulevard and Denker Avenue near the Torrance border, said Sgt.
