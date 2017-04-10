Overnight roadwork will shut down muc...

Overnight roadwork will shut down much of Hawthorne Boulevard in north Torrance

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Emergency Caltrans road work in north Torrance and Redondo Beach will force the overnight closure of up to three lanes of northbound and southbound Hawthorne Boulevard from 182nd Street to Redondo Beach Boulevard on weeknights through May 5. The closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday and, because delays are expected on the state highway, motorists may want to use an alternate route. Crews will work on what the state Department of Transportation called an emergency pavement project.

