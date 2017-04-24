New development forces 95-year-old Bo...

New development forces 95-year-old Boy Scout troop in downtown Long Beach to find a new home

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Press-Telegram

Boy Scout Troop 25 has met at a church property at Fifth Street and Pacific Avenue in downtown Long Beach for 95 years. For the first time in almost a century, one of the nation's oldest Boy Scout troops is looking to move because of a downtown Long Beach redevelopment project.

