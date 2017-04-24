New development forces 95-year-old Boy Scout troop in downtown Long Beach to find a new home
Boy Scout Troop 25 has met at a church property at Fifth Street and Pacific Avenue in downtown Long Beach for 95 years. For the first time in almost a century, one of the nation's oldest Boy Scout troops is looking to move because of a downtown Long Beach redevelopment project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redondo Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City of Inglewood
|Mon
|INGLEWOOD CALIFORNIA
|2
|Review: McDonald's
|Mon
|MCDONALDS INGLEWOOD
|3
|Review: Chervon Gas Station
|Mon
|CHERVON INGLEWOOD
|3
|Review: Hollywood Park at Los Angeles Rams Stadium
|Mon
|LOS ANGELES CHARG...
|6
|David Hertz's 'Californication' house in Venice...
|Mon
|know
|1
|Review: Church's Chicken
|Mon
|CHURCHS CHICKEN I...
|2
|Review: Taco Bell
|Mon
|TACO BELL INGLEWOOD
|2
Find what you want!
Search Redondo Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC